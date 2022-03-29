Soda City Live: Columbia’s Children’s Theatre Upcoming production “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead!”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia’s Children’s Theatre is gearing up for its next big performance.

“Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead” is a playwright by Tom Stoppard who uses the minor characters of Hamlet, Prine of Denmark to tell a story through the eyes of a spectator.

General admission tickets are $10.00, and $8.00 for active military and seniors with proper ID. Advance tickets are strongly recommended and can be purchased securely online.

