Soda City Live: Celebrating National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day with The Dollar Sto’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been a little under a year since the store opened, but already the “Dolla Sto” has already proven to be essential in the Booker Washington Heights community.

Owner, Brian Thomas talks about the importance of supporting local businesses and also the importance of creating change in the community.

For more information about the “Dolla Sto,” click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.