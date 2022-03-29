SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Police: Suspects hack pumps, steal hundreds of gallons of gas in moving truck

Investigators ask community to be vigilant
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE LURE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police said two men were arrested after they were caught stealing hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel.

Lake Lure Police Department said 833 gallons of diesel fuel were pumped from an Ingles gas station on Highway 9 in the early morning hours on Thursday. While investigating, officers found surveillance video of a large UHaul truck, which employees said had been at the store when it was closed on multiple occasions.

On Friday, the Uhaul returned and Ingles employees called 911.

Police said they confronted two men with the truck who tried to hide. Dajon Akeem Ranard Howard and Taqwam Omar Sharif Abrams, both from Sumter, SC, were arrested.

Officers say Howard and Abrams were hacking the gas pumps and pumping hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel into large plastic containers in the back of the UHaul.

The incident remains under investigation, but the police department asked the community to be vigilant and report it to police if you see large trucks at service stations when they are closed overnight.

Howard and Abrams were booked into the Rutherford County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Sen. Danny Verdin, R-Laurens, left, and House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville,...
Univ of SC trustees blistered for secret trip, coach buyouts
Tune in Thursday, March 31, 2022 for a special report at 7 p.m. on the Gamecocks at the Final...
FINAL FOUR: Coach Staley named Coach of the Year, Aliyah Boston named Defensive Player of the Year
Woman still fighting for her life after dog attack
‘Keep praying’: Family of Upstate woman mauled by dogs gives update on her condition
Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run death of Sumter 9-year-old
Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run death of Sumter 9-year-old
Sumter County investigators seized marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and other illicit drugs...
Narcotics bust made in Sumter Co., deputies say “pounds” seized

Latest News

Family friends and loved ones gathered in Richland County for the funeral of Irvin...
Funeral held for man killed in RCSD deputy involved shooting
FILE PHOTO
Woman arrested after holding person at knifepoint in courthouse, security audit demanded by victim
Longcreek Drive
Amid recent violence on Longcreek Drive, elected officials & community leaders work to find solutions
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain & strong storms are expected in the Midlands Thursday, then sunshine moves in for Friday
State House
Bill to cap and continue SC’s affordable housing tax credit program advances to Senate floor