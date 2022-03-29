No one injured in Lexington County fire

Pelion, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Fire Service responded to a fire Tuesday around 1 p.m. at the 2700 block of Pine Street in Pelion, S.C.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a fire in the back of the residence.

Neighbors reported a possible victim trapped inside, but according to officials, the owner was not home at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries reported, and officials say the incident was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.