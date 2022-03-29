SkyView
No one injured in Lexington County fire

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT
Pelion, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Fire Service responded to a fire Tuesday around 1 p.m. at the 2700 block of Pine Street in Pelion, S.C.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a fire in the back of the residence.

Neighbors reported a possible victim trapped inside, but according to officials, the owner was not home at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries reported, and officials say the incident was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

