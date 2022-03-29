Newberry faced with string of March shootings

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A string of shootings in Newberry has left one man dead, several people injured, and homes damaged with bullets.

The Newberry Police Department confirmed to WIS the city has seen seven shootings since March 10.

A release from the department lists four shootings that remain under investigation.

Here’s a rundown of the shootings, per the department:

March 10, 2022

Fair Street

Dwelling fired into at least once

No injuries

Investigation ongoing

March 18, 2022

Intersection of Main Street and Heritage Drive

Argument led to road rage

Car shot into

Victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries from physical attack

Appears isolated

Four arrests

March 20, 2022

Charles Street

One male victim with gunshot wound

Investigation ongoing

March 20, 2022

Crosson Street

Victim sustained injuries but was not shot

Heath D. Hughes (18 years old) arrested

Charged with attempted murder, breach of peace of high and aggravated nature, possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime

March 23, 2022

Lee Street

House shot into

No injuries

Investigation ongoing

March 24, 2022

Pearl Street

Shots into home and car

Two gunshot victims

Investigation ongoing

March 26, 2022

Bess Street

One victim killed

Two arrested

The release did not provide any narrative beyond the information provided. It remains unclear why the Pearl Street and Lee Street homes were shot at, and it’s unclear from the release what led to the Fair Street and Charles Street shootings.

Chief Kevin Goodman provided WIS with the information and stressed the investigations are ongoing.

In the release about the fatal shooting, he said: ”This community deserves better because we are better. The senseless shootings/killings have got to stop. The actions of a very few are not indicative of what Newberry is and what we stand for.”

Newberry Mayor Foster Senn said “bad actors” have led to the string in shootings.

“They’ve happened here together at one time it does seem like,” he said.

He expressed pride for the police department and their work on the homicide case. He said more work needs to be done to help young people “stay on the right road.”

“I think primarily we have in a lot of these instances is young people making bad decisions. That’s really regrettable,” he said.

He also said he was grateful for the citizens who provided tips which helped lead to the homicide arrests.

A Lee Street resident spoke to WIS on the condition his name be withheld. He’s a father and described his initial reaction to hearing the shots.

“Swung the door open [to the kids room] and they were just sitting there asleep and at that moment I was very thankful for them being ignorant of the fact and I almost broke down crying, thankful that they were ok,” he said.

He said he had frustration over the level of city resources that have put toward the neighborhoods surrounding downtown Newberry.

He suggested that assistance in that community could help reduce the crime.

“I’m not mad I’m disappointed. I’m not disappointed with anything, but the outer society right? What leads to them going to a life of crime and shooting neighborhoods right? At some point I think we need to have empathy as neighbors as human beings for the people that are actually committing these crimes.”

The department is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 803-321-1010 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

