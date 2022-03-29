SkyView
Narcotics bust made in Sumter Co., deputies say “pounds” seized

Sumter County investigators seized marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and other illicit drugs...
Sumter County investigators seized marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and other illicit drugs and more than $45,000 during a search warrant at a residence in the 1300 block of Crowndale Drive in Sumter on March 11, 2022(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A man in Sumter has pending charges against him after investigators seized marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs on March 11.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the pending charges against Leroy Donnell Dixon, Jr., 37, are trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Investigators seized 37 pounds of marijuana, 4.2 kilograms of cocaine and fentanyl products, 58...
Investigators seized 37 pounds of marijuana, 4.2 kilograms of cocaine and fentanyl products, 58 grams of crack cocaine, 758 grams of fentanyl pills, 8 grams of heroin, 10 units of Xanax bars, a pill press machine, several firearms and $45,000 in cash.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

A search warrant was issued for Dixon by Sumter County investigators, and 37 pounds of marijuana, 4.2 kilograms of cocaine and fentanyl products, 58 grams of crack cocaine, 758 grams of fentanyl pills, 8 grams of heroin, 10 units of Xanax bars, a pill press machine, several firearms and $45,000 in cash were all seized from a residence in the 1300 block of Crowndale Drive in Sumter.

Dixon is currently in custody by a different agency outside of Sumter County.

The results of the search warrant and subsequent charges are allegations pending against Dixon who is presumed innocent until proven guilty by the judicial system.

