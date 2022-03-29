Narcotics bust made in Sumter Co., deputies say “pounds” seized

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A man in Sumter has pending charges against him after investigators seized marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs on March 11.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the pending charges against Leroy Donnell Dixon, Jr., 37, are trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Investigators seized 37 pounds of marijuana, 4.2 kilograms of cocaine and fentanyl products, 58 grams of crack cocaine, 758 grams of fentanyl pills, 8 grams of heroin, 10 units of Xanax bars, a pill press machine, several firearms and $45,000 in cash. (Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

A search warrant was issued for Dixon by Sumter County investigators, and 37 pounds of marijuana, 4.2 kilograms of cocaine and fentanyl products, 58 grams of crack cocaine, 758 grams of fentanyl pills, 8 grams of heroin, 10 units of Xanax bars, a pill press machine, several firearms and $45,000 in cash were all seized from a residence in the 1300 block of Crowndale Drive in Sumter.

Dixon is currently in custody by a different agency outside of Sumter County.

The results of the search warrant and subsequent charges are allegations pending against Dixon who is presumed innocent until proven guilty by the judicial system.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.