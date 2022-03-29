Money Matters- Hacking Awareness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The government is advising us to be aware of an increased risk of Russian hacking.

We sat down with Josh Bradley from Capital City Financial to see what advice he had.

Officials have said that most of the hacking attempts will be made against larger corporations or businesses, however, we can escape some things to be hacked more often. Unfortunately, it probably won’t change and it will get worse as time goes on, according to Bradley.

In order to protect yourself as an individual, you can update passwords regularly, make sure software and anti-virus software is up to date, check your accounts weekly and look out for mistakes or irregularities and avoid phishing attempts.

Financial advisors should continue to educate people about risks and provide secure links to upload documents. They can also help to freeze their credit and offer multi-verification logins for their information.

