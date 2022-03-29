Medicaid coverage extended to 12 months postpartum

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Medicaid coverage is extending from 60 days to 12 months postpartum for new and expecting mothers.

“Establishing continuous health care coverage during a new mother’s first year postpartum is critical to supporting strong family foundations,” said SCDHHS Director Robby Kerr.

The Department of Health and Human Services provides benefits to more than 1.2 million people in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Maternal Morbidity and Mortality Review Committee, 80% of pregnancy-related deaths occur between the mother giving birth and one-year postpartum with 14% occurring between 43 days and one-year postpartum.

SCDHHS is the health care coverage payor for 60% of the births in South Carolina and plan to use this investment in the traditional Medicaid population to help improve the state’s maternal mortality rate and support the healthiest possible start to life for South Carolina’s youngest citizens.

The policy will allow health monitoring and care coordination. The coverage extension to 12-months will include full Medicaid benefits for women who qualify for Medicaid because they are pregnant.

