SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Medicaid coverage extended to 12 months postpartum

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Medicaid coverage is extending from 60 days to 12 months postpartum for new and expecting mothers.

“Establishing continuous health care coverage during a new mother’s first year postpartum is critical to supporting strong family foundations,” said SCDHHS Director Robby Kerr.

The Department of Health and Human Services provides benefits to more than 1.2 million people in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Maternal Morbidity and Mortality Review Committee, 80% of pregnancy-related deaths occur between the mother giving birth and one-year postpartum with 14% occurring between 43 days and one-year postpartum.

SCDHHS is the health care coverage payor for 60% of the births in South Carolina and plan to use this investment in the traditional Medicaid population to help improve the state’s maternal mortality rate and support the healthiest possible start to life for South Carolina’s youngest citizens.

The policy will allow health monitoring and care coordination. The coverage extension to 12-months will include full Medicaid benefits for women who qualify for Medicaid because they are pregnant.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

South Carolina Sen. Danny Verdin, R-Laurens, left, and House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville,...
Univ of SC trustees blistered for secret trip, coach buyouts
Tune in Thursday, March 31, 2022 for a special report at 7 p.m. on the Gamecocks at the Final...
FINAL FOUR: Coach Staley named Coach of the Year, Aliyah Boston named Defensive Player of the Year
Woman still fighting for her life after dog attack
‘Keep praying’: Family of Upstate woman mauled by dogs gives update on her condition
Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run death of Sumter 9-year-old
Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run death of Sumter 9-year-old
Sumter County investigators seized marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and other illicit drugs...
Narcotics bust made in Sumter Co., deputies say “pounds” seized

Latest News

DHEC reports two chickenpox outbreaks this month, urges families to stay updated on vaccinations
DHEC reports two chickenpox outbreaks this month, urges families to stay updated on vaccinations
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports 1,014 cases, 116 deaths for March 13-19
Endometriosis Awareness Month
FILE PHOTO
Sumter School District will no longer require masks