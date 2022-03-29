SkyView
Lexington woman dies after house fire

FILE PHOTO(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A woman died after a house fire Monday morning.

According to the Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Bonnie Gayle Bass, 50, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Fisher says the fire occurred in the 200 block of Waverly Court in Lexington around 11 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, and the incident remains under investigation at this time.

