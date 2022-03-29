FIRST ALERT: Alert Day Thursday for heavy rain and gusty winds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today is warm and breezy, and tomorrow we see a 90% chance of rain and storms.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Winds pick up this afternoon with gusts up to 30mph, skies are partly to mostly cloudy.

· High temps today reach the low 80s.

· Heads up! Thursday is an Alert Day.

· 90% chance of rain and storms Thursday with some gusty winds and heavy rain the primary threats.

· Drier weather pushes in for Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

· Highs will be in the 70s this Saturday and Sunday and we stay dry!

First Alert Weather Story:

Skies are mostly cloudy, temperatures are warm, and the winds are breezy today. A warm front presses north through the Midlands today which brings the clouds and also an isolated chance of a sprinkle or two, just a 20% shot of rain. Highs reach the low 80s and winds gust up to 30mph.

Tonight is going to be warm, lows are in the mid 60s. Our humidity goes up as well as southern flow ahead of a strong cold front nears.

Thursday is a First Alert as the front will spark some showers and storms for the area, especially around the mid morning timeframe in the western counties, around Newberry and Saluda. The heavier rain arrives from 11am to 1pm in Columbia and presses east into the early afternoon for our eastern zones. Heavy rain of up to 0.5-1″ with higher totals in storms is possible. Gusty winds is the next big threat with this system. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal or level 1 risk of severe weather for Thursday.

Friday is breezy and sunny as high pressure builds into the region. Expect some more winds as well. Lows are near 52 and highs reach the low 70s.

Saturday and Sunday also look pretty nice! Highs are in the low 70s Saturday and highs reach the mid 70s by Sunday.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated sprinkles and showers (20%). Warm & Breezy. Highs in the low 80s.

Alert Day Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (90%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: Sunny. Warm & Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Late Afternoon Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 70s.

