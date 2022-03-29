Still Chasing a Championship with win over Louisville, South Carolina to face UConn for national title

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a dominating performance, the South Carolina Women’s Basketball team has made it to the national championship with a win over Louisville, 72-59. The Gamecocks will now face UConn for the national title.

#Gamecock women advance to National Championship game with 72-59 win over Louisville. They’ll play Stanford-UConn winner for the title Sunday night. — Rick Henry (@RickHenry10) April 2, 2022

That Boston 3 pointer could be the pitchfork to the heart. Boston 23 pts, 18 rebs — Rick Henry (@RickHenry10) April 2, 2022

National Player of the year … Aliyah Boston for 3! Gamecocks up 68-56. — Judi Gatson (@JudiGatson) April 2, 2022

A one-handed grab by the Player of the Year @aa_boston … she now has 18 points & 18 rebounds. — Judi Gatson (@JudiGatson) April 2, 2022

Key stats: Louisville hanging with #Gamecocks on the boards…rebounds even at 19. Cards lead in 2nd chance pts 10-2… — Rick Henry (@RickHenry10) April 2, 2022

On Friday WIS News 10 was at the scene as the Gamecocks left their hotel into the semi final game.

BREAKING: Aliyah Boston of South Carolina is The Associated Press women's basketball Player of the Year. 🏀



Read the story on the @GamecockWBB star: https://t.co/ap1dFEQsoS



See @aa_boston being surprised by her parents with the good news 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZPn4n5nxcE — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) March 31, 2022

Thursday morning on March, 31, 2022 WIS News 10 live streamed from the tournament as preparations get underway. Judi Gatson and Rick Henry provided a behind the scenes look and talked about the team’s practice.

Good morning from the city of purple rain ☔️… we just popped into practice w/ @GamecockWBB …. Coach @dawnstaley sends her 🖤♥️ to all the FAMS‼️



Join me & @RickHenry10 for FB LIVE over on the #WIS10page. #NetWorth #WFinalFour #marchmadnesswbb https://t.co/toHlcFUMDV pic.twitter.com/XzCUxPnfOF — Judi Gatson (@JudiGatson) March 31, 2022

Wednesday afternoon Dawn Staley was selected as the National Coach of the Year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. Staley was also named the Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year.

𝐂𝐎𝐀𝐂𝐇 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑 🏆@GamecockWBB’s @dawnstaley has been named the 2022 @wernerladderco Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year!



Under Coach Staley, South Carolina has gone 33-2 this season and advanced to their fourth @WFinalFour in the past seven tournaments. pic.twitter.com/VvoyqCnANb — The Naismith Trophy (@NaismithTrophy) March 30, 2022

For the second time in three seasons, Dawn Staley of Final Four-bound @GamecockWBB is our National Coach of the Year. https://t.co/9TEeoUkweR pic.twitter.com/w8ENo3z1CW — U.S. Basketball Writers Association (@USBWA) March 30, 2022

Aliyah Boston has been named the 2022 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year. Boston has averaged 8.3 defensive rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game this season.

𝐃𝐄𝐅𝐄𝐍𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑 🏆



South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston has been named the 2022 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year!



Boston has averaged 8.3 defensive rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game this season.@aa_boston x @GamecockWBB 🤙 pic.twitter.com/chZyAbaLXy — The Naismith Trophy (@NaismithTrophy) March 30, 2022

On Wednesday the team let their fans know they arrived in Minneapolis and provided send off details.

Tune in Thursday, March 31, 2022 for a special report at 7 p.m. on the Gamecocks at the Final Four. (WIS News 10)

Made it safely to Minneapolis and ready to see the FAMS on Friday! Check out the send off details ⬇️



🗓 Friday, April 1

📍 Marquette Hotel (710 Marquette Ave)

⏰ 3:55 p.m.#WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/DoxFsdEGxX — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) March 30, 2022

The team posted Tuesday a change to their travel plans.

Slight change in travel plans, we won’t be able to see you all before our trip to Minneapolis. We love you FAMS and can’t to see you at the @TargetCenterMN ❤️ — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) March 29, 2022

Our Rick Henry and Judi Gatson will start our coverage Thursday where they’ll be providing updates on the tournament both on air and on-line. The game is scheduled for Friday April 1, 2022 at 7 p.m. in the Target Center.

Stay up to date with the latest details here and with our social media on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to tune in Thursday at 7 p.m. to WIS 10 for a special report on the tournament.

