Still Chasing a Championship with win over Louisville, South Carolina to face UConn for national title

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a dominating performance, the South Carolina Women’s Basketball team has made it to the national championship with a win over Louisville, 72-59. The Gamecocks will now face UConn for the national title.

On Friday WIS News 10 was at the scene as the Gamecocks left their hotel into the semi final game.

Thursday morning on March, 31, 2022 WIS News 10 live streamed from the tournament as preparations get underway. Judi Gatson and Rick Henry provided a behind the scenes look and talked about the team’s practice.

Wednesday afternoon Dawn Staley was selected as the National Coach of the Year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. Staley was also named the Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year.

Aliyah Boston has been named the 2022 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year. Boston has averaged 8.3 defensive rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game this season.

On Wednesday the team let their fans know they arrived in Minneapolis and provided send off details.

Tune in Thursday, March 31, 2022 for a special report at 7 p.m. on the Gamecocks at the Final...
Tune in Thursday, March 31, 2022 for a special report at 7 p.m. on the Gamecocks at the Final Four.(WIS News 10)

The team posted Tuesday a change to their travel plans.

Our Rick Henry and Judi Gatson will start our coverage Thursday where they’ll be providing updates on the tournament both on air and on-line. The game is scheduled for Friday April 1, 2022 at 7 p.m. in the Target Center.

Stay up to date with the latest details here and with our social media on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to tune in Thursday at 7 p.m. to WIS 10 for a special report on the tournament.

