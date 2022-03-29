Chapin Middle School welcomes new principal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties announced a new principal for Chapin Middle School Tuesday.

Educator Stephanie Huckabee is taking over the position after serving as the interim principal since August. She picks up from Anna Miller who was named to the district’s Chief of Academics and Administration.

Huckabee shared, “It is an absolute honor to be named principal of Chapin Middle School.” Her career in education started with the district as student teacher at Irmo High School in 1997. She has taught English, Mass Media and Humanities and other courses to students over her twenty five year career.

She holds a bachelor’s of arts degree in Journalism, a master’s in teaching English and a master’s in Educational Administration from the University of South Carolina. She is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Educational Practices and Innovation from UofSC.

She additionally holds certifications in AP Language and Composition, Gifted and Talented and Online Instruction. The district superintendent Dr. Akil E. Ross, Sr. said, “Ms. Huckabee is a proven leader with a track record for success.”

