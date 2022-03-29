Attorney General Alan Wilson pushes for more parental controls on social media

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and a bipartisan coalition of 44 attorneys general wrote a letter to TikTok and Snapchat this week.

They are urging the companies to give parents the ability to monitor their children’s social media usage and protect them from online threats using parental control apps.

“Enough is enough. Threats to kids seem always lurking online and these companies need to step up and take responsibility,” Attorney General Wilson said.

Wilson says he has personally seen how TikTok and Snapchat can harm children, as a parent and as the Attorney General.

“At the very least, we must expect these companies to help give parents the ability to protect their children,” Wilson said.

Social media platforms already engage in some community guidelines, but parental control apps allow parents to have more control of what their children can access.

The letter stated it is not intended to address all concerns with social media platforms but to highlight any parental control app.

Attorney General Wilson was joined by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The letter can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.