Man charged with setting Pine Ridge police car on fire

PINE RIDGE, S.C. (WIS) - A nearly two year old arson case is on its way to being solved.

Roland William Becker, 33, was identified as the suspect who allegedly set a Pine Ridge Police Department police car on fire in July of 2020. Officers requested the help of SLED in the investigation.

SLED officials posted the surveillance video of the suspect online. Earlier this month, someone submitted a tip to Crimestoppers.

Becker was charged with third-degree arson. He was already in the Lexington County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.