Another fatal shooting occurs at Columbia apartment complex

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a Columbia apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The Richland County Coroner identified the man as Adaam Abdusslam, 26, of Salley.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the Park Apartments at 1601 Longcreek Drive after receiving reports of a shooting.

Another person died as a result of a shooting at the Park Apartments in February, and on the same street, multiple arrests have been made in connection with shooting incidents.

The apartment complex is located near Broad River Road, and just off Interstate 20.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies say. RCSD says it does not believe that the incident is connected to previous incidents in the area.

The shooting is believed to be isolated. Persons of interest have been identified.

At this time, anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers. All tips may remain anonymous.

