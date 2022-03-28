SkyView
Train cars partially derail in Greenville County

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a train partially derailed in Greenville County on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened on Harrison Bridge Road near SC-14/North Main Street.

Troopers said the roadway was partially damaged when the wheels came off the rail and the area will be closed for approximately 24 hours.

