Tips from community lead to arrest of two suspects in Newberry homicide investigation

By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a homicide in Newberry Saturday.

Kweisi Steven Nicks, 25, and Jemarious Tyquon Ruff, 29, were arrested after the Newberry Police Department and Newberry County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting around 9:00 p.m.

The shooting occurred on Bess Street, a few streets away from Newberry Middle School, where a victim was found with a gunshot wound, according to officials.

Officers say the victim was transported by EMS, and then was later identified by Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece as Jordan Darrel McMorris, 35, of Columbia.

Police Chief Kevin Goodman thanked the Newberry community members for sending in tips that led to these arrests.

“This is a great example of a village working together to make this city safer and hold those responsible accountable,” Chief Goodman said.

Goodman also says investigators have been working tirelessly around the clock since the incident to find the individuals responsible.

Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, Newberry County Coroner’s Office assisted with the investigation.

An autopsy for McMorris has been scheduled for this week, according to officials. This is still an ongoing investigation.

The Newberry Police Department is asking anyone with information in this homicide to call Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Newberry Police Department at 803-321-1010.

Chief Goodman says the actions of a very few are not indicative of what Newberry is and stands for.

“The senseless shootings/killings have got to stop” Goodman says.

