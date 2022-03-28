SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Supreme Court agrees to review California law on pork sales

The Supreme Court said Monday it would review a challenge to a California law that set certain...
The Supreme Court said Monday it would review a challenge to a California law that set certain conditions for pork sold in the state.(Matt Kieffer / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it would review a challenge to a California law that set certain conditions for pork sold in the state.

The case stems from a 2018 ballot measure where California voters approved the nation’s toughest living space standards for breeding pigs. Two agricultural associations challenging the law say almost no farms satisfy those conditions. They say the “massive costs of complying” with the law will “fall almost exclusively on out-of-state farmers” and that the costs will be passed on to consumers nationwide.

The law had a Jan. 1 effective date, but California is currently allowing the continued sale of pork processed under the old rules.

The groups challenging the law are the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation. The case is expected to be argued after the court begins its new term in October.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. The investigation is...
Another fatal shooting occurs at Columbia apartment complex
Woman still fighting for her life after dog attack
‘Keep praying’: Family of Upstate woman mauled by dogs gives update on her condition
Sumter County investigators seized marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and other illicit drugs...
Narcotics bust made in Sumter Co., deputies say “pounds” seized
Arrest made in 2020 arson of Pine Ridge police car
Man charged with setting Pine Ridge police car on fire
FILE PHOTO
Lexington woman dies after house fire

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT: Alert Day Thursday for heavy rain and gusty winds
A wildlife team covers a young buck's head with a cloth to help calm it before testing the deer...
Into the wild: Animals the latest frontier in COVID fight
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
Biden administration launches COVID website for 1-stop info
In this photo provided by NASA, U.S. astronaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei...
US astronaut ends record-long spaceflight in Russian capsule
FILE PHOTO: The research followed over 1 million births between 1997 and 2016, comparing the...
Men’s use of diabetes drug linked to raised risk of birth defects, study says