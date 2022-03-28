SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sumter County school under lockdown after phone threat

An anonymous call reported a potential shooter
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Authorities in Sumter County temporarily locked down a school after an anonymous phone call Monday.

Deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a potential threat against Crestwood High School. The anonymous call claimed someone was, “getting ready to shoot Crestwood up...”

Sheriff Anthony Dennis said, “We always take threats of any violence in our schools very serious. Deputies were able to quickly verify the safety of the students and began to separate fact from rumor. We will continue to investigate this matter as our children should have a completely safe learning environment. Individuals that make false allegations of threats are as disruptive and dangerous as a real threat and should be held accountable as such.”

The district advised families in a message of the lockdown out of an abundance of caution. Deputies found no threat on site and allowed students to safely return to class. An investigation of the incident is currently underway.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The victim was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. The investigation is...
Another fatal shooting occurs at Columbia apartment complex
Woman still fighting for her life after dog attack
‘Keep praying’: Family of Upstate woman mauled by dogs gives update on her condition
Sumter County investigators seized marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and other illicit drugs...
Narcotics bust made in Sumter Co., deputies say “pounds” seized
Arrest made in 2020 arson of Pine Ridge police car
Man charged with setting Pine Ridge police car on fire
FILE PHOTO
Lexington woman dies after house fire

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT: Alert Day Thursday for heavy rain and gusty winds
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is designating Wednesday as their "Spring...
SC Dept. of Transportation employees holding ‘Spring Cleanup’
Arrest made in 2020 arson of Pine Ridge police car
Man charged with setting Pine Ridge police car on fire
The victim was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. The investigation is...
Another fatal shooting occurs at Columbia apartment complex
The development is expected to have around 400 homes on a 262-acre plot of land along Mt....
Proposed development in rural Blythewood not welcomed by all