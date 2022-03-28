Sumter County school under lockdown after phone threat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Authorities in Sumter County temporarily locked down a school after an anonymous phone call Monday.

Deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a potential threat against Crestwood High School. The anonymous call claimed someone was, “getting ready to shoot Crestwood up...”

Sheriff Anthony Dennis said, “We always take threats of any violence in our schools very serious. Deputies were able to quickly verify the safety of the students and began to separate fact from rumor. We will continue to investigate this matter as our children should have a completely safe learning environment. Individuals that make false allegations of threats are as disruptive and dangerous as a real threat and should be held accountable as such.”

The district advised families in a message of the lockdown out of an abundance of caution. Deputies found no threat on site and allowed students to safely return to class. An investigation of the incident is currently underway.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.