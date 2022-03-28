SkyView
Soda City Live: Mid-Carolina NAMIwalks Pacing to the Midlands

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - NAMI is the National Alliance on Mental Illness -- it’s the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to helping those who struggle with mental illness.

In May, thousands of people across the nation will come together to walk for NAMI.

NAMIWALKS help raise money and awareness to ensure the organization’s free programs and services are available to those in need.

Executive Director, Zenethia Brown and Board Member (and familiar face) James Patrick talk about the grand return and how you can get involved.

For more information and to register click here.

