Soda City Live: The Luxe Experience and Cosmetic Expo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In recent years, cosmetic operations have become more affordable and more accessible to the average person.

Tierney Myers, LPN and Jessica Lemon, LPN have made it their business to raise awareness to educate and to even assist those who choose to undergo these procedures with post operative recovery care through their mobile concierge service, “The Nurse Sisters.”

The Nurse Sisters will host “The Luxe Experience,” a beauty and cosmetic expo that will include live Q&A panel with surgeons, community leaders and medical care professionals and other guests, vendors, and there will also be an opportunity to network.

The event will be at Columbia Place Mall Sunday, June 5th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

General admission is $150 and V.I.P. admission is $250.

The cost for general admission will be half off until Friday, April 1.

To register, click here.

