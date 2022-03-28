Soda City Live: Get ready for a HUGE Celtic party

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Celtic concerts, Highland athletics, mass pipe bands, sheep dog herding, traditional dancing, and a classic British car show. This is just some of what you’ll enjoy this Thursday through Sunday at the Tartan Day South 2022 10th annual Highlight Game & Celtic Festival.

Celtic concerts, Highland athletics, mass pipe bands, sheep dog herding, traditional dancing, and a classic British car show. (clear)

John Banks is the event coordinator for Tartan Day South. He joined Dawndy Mercer Plank for Soda City Live to talk about the expansive choices in entertainment, food, sights and sounds.

Celtic concerts, Highland athletics, mass pipe bands, sheep dog herding, traditional dancing, and a classic British car show. (clear)

Events kick off this Thursday and one event after another will run through Sunday. There are so many to list, just go to www.TartanDaySouth.com for all the information on the happenings, times, ticket costs, and locations.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.