Soda City Live: Get ready for a HUGE Celtic party

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Celtic concerts, Highland athletics, mass pipe bands, sheep dog herding, traditional dancing, and a classic British car show. This is just some of what you’ll enjoy this Thursday through Sunday at the Tartan Day South 2022 10th annual Highlight Game & Celtic Festival.

John Banks is the event coordinator for Tartan Day South. He joined Dawndy Mercer Plank for Soda City Live to talk about the expansive choices in entertainment, food, sights and sounds.

Events kick off this Thursday and one event after another will run through Sunday. There are so many to list, just go to www.TartanDaySouth.com for all the information on the happenings, times, ticket costs, and locations.

