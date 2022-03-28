SkyView
Several sheds on fire behind residence, Cayce Fire Department says

Cayce Fire, along with West Columbia Fire Department and County of Lexington, are currently on scene of several sheds on fire behind a residence.(Cayce Fire Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Fire Department, County of Lexington, and Cayce Fire are all currently on the scene after several sheds were reported to be on fire behind a residence.

According to Cayce Fire, Elm Street at Julius Felder Road, near Sunnyside Park is closed at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

