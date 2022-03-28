Several sheds on fire behind residence, Cayce Fire Department says

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Fire Department, County of Lexington, and Cayce Fire are all currently on the scene after several sheds were reported to be on fire behind a residence.

According to Cayce Fire, Elm Street at Julius Felder Road, near Sunnyside Park is closed at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

