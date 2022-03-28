Several sheds on fire behind residence, Cayce Fire Department says
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Fire Department, County of Lexington, and Cayce Fire are all currently on the scene after several sheds were reported to be on fire behind a residence.
According to Cayce Fire, Elm Street at Julius Felder Road, near Sunnyside Park is closed at this time.
No injuries have been reported.
