SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Report: Gas station worker accused of firing gun at ex following argument

The North Charleston Police Department arrested Taylor Ann Babin who was charged with domestic...
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Taylor Ann Babin who was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.(CCDC)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers have arrested a 26-year-old woman who is accused of firing a gun at her ex-boyfriend at a North Charleston gas station where she works.

The North Charleston Police Department arrested Taylor Ann Babin who was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Her charges stem from an incident on Sunday morning at the Max Quick Stop on 2000 McMillan Ave. where police responded to a report of an employee shooting a gun.

A report states Babin was behind the counter and told officers that she was in a verbal fight with her ex-boyfriend. Responding officers said they saw a rifle style weapon behind the counter.

According to investigators, video from the business showed the suspect and the victim in a verbal altercation when the victim begins to leave the store. The report states that the suspect is seen taking out a firearm with the door propped open and firing the gun twice in the direction of the victim who fled towards Icon at Park Circle.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. The investigation is...
Another fatal shooting occurs at Columbia apartment complex
Woman still fighting for her life after dog attack
‘Keep praying’: Family of Upstate woman mauled by dogs gives update on her condition
Sumter County investigators seized marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and other illicit drugs...
Narcotics bust made in Sumter Co., deputies say “pounds” seized
Arrest made in 2020 arson of Pine Ridge police car
Man charged with setting Pine Ridge police car on fire
FILE PHOTO
Lexington woman dies after house fire