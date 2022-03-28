Open Streets Columbia back for fourth year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The streets of Columbia will be open for families to walk and roam free without any cars around in May.

Open Streets Columbia is back for its fourth year and will be an event focused on physical fitness, wellness, and community pride. The streets of Columbia will temporarily close to traffic, so people can walk openly in the street.

The kid-friendly event will take place on Sunday, May 1 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The “open” roads will wind through Earlewood, Elmwood, and NoMa business communities, and then connect with the Vista Greenway entrance for extended recreation.

The City of Columbia’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, in collaboration with the Earlewood Community Citizens Organization, the Elmwood Park Neighborhood Association, and the North Main Business Association announced Open Streets Columbia will celebrate its fourth year in Columbia.

Interested in serving as an activity leader? Follow this link.

