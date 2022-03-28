Gov. McMaster holds conference on education funding proposal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster called for a conference Monday to discuss education funding. The 2 p.m. news conference includes members of the General Assembly and former state Superintendents.

The move comes after the education funding formula proposal was included in the state budget the House of Representatives passed. McMaster included the proposal as part of his executive budget to help simplify the way school districts receive money.

