SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Gov. McMaster holds conference on education funding proposal

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)(Meg Kinnard | AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster called for a conference Monday to discuss education funding. The 2 p.m. news conference includes members of the General Assembly and former state Superintendents.

The move comes after the education funding formula proposal was included in the state budget the House of Representatives passed. McMaster included the proposal as part of his executive budget to help simplify the way school districts receive money.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The victim was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. The investigation is...
Another fatal shooting occurs at Columbia apartment complex
Woman still fighting for her life after dog attack
‘Keep praying’: Family of Upstate woman mauled by dogs gives update on her condition
Sumter County investigators seized marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and other illicit drugs...
Narcotics bust made in Sumter Co., deputies say “pounds” seized
Arrest made in 2020 arson of Pine Ridge police car
Man charged with setting Pine Ridge police car on fire
FILE PHOTO
Lexington woman dies after house fire

Latest News

Mike Reichenbach
Reichenbach wins Leatherman Senate seat in special election
Members of the House Education and Public Works Committee meet in Columbia on March 29, 2022
Pared-down bill to regulate what can be taught in SC schools advances to House floor
FILE PHOTO
Attorney General Alan Wilson pushes for more parental controls on social media
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on March 28, 2022, calls for state lawmakers to overhaul how...
McMaster pushes overhaul for SC’s school funding formula, clarifies $4K boost to minimum salaries