Gamecocks WBB head to Final Four after beating Bluejays

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gamecocks Women’s Basketball team is headed to the Final Four after beating the Creighton Bluejays 80 to 50 in Sunday’s game.

The team is in its sixth NCAA Regional Final in the program’s history and its fourth in the last five NCAA Tournaments.

The Gamecocks will head to Minneapolis for the Final Four game.

Stay tuned to find out which team they will play.

