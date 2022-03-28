SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Gamecocks WBB head to Final Four after beating Bluejays

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4), guard Destanni Henderson (3), guard Zia Cooke (1) and...
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4), guard Destanni Henderson (3), guard Zia Cooke (1) and forward Laeticia Amihere (15) celebrate a basket during the second half of a first round game against Howard in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Friday, March 18, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gamecocks Women’s Basketball team is headed to the Final Four after beating the Creighton Bluejays 80 to 50 in Sunday’s game.

The team is in its sixth NCAA Regional Final in the program’s history and its fourth in the last five NCAA Tournaments.

The Gamecocks will head to Minneapolis for the Final Four game.

Stay tuned to find out which team they will play.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Randy Scott
Fmr. Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott dies at 53
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a homicide that took place on Bess Street in...
Tips from community lead to arrest of two suspects in Newberry homicide investigation
FILE PHOTO
Lexington woman dies after house fire
The family attorney for a man who was fatally shot by a Richland County Sheriff’s Department...
SLED, RCSD at odds over how deputy-involved shooting should be investigated

Latest News

Charlotte FC Banner outside Bank of America Stadium
Karol Świderski scores 2 goals again, Charlotte FC wins 2nd-straight match
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston reacts following a college basketball game against North...
Boston, South Carolina top North Carolina 69-61 in Sweet 16
South Carolina coach Frank Martin against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college...
Frank Martin makes statement on heading to UMass
The vote to approve Lamont Paris to the Head Men’s Basketball Coach passed with only a single...
Lamont Paris named new UofSC Men’s Basketball Coach