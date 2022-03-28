First Alert Forecast: Cooler today, warm & windy Wednesday, and rain and storms by Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got a lot of big changes this week, really in the next 3 days! The best chance of rain is Thursday with a First Alert posted.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Today will be cooler with highs in the low 60s and more clouds.

· There’s an elevated fire danger today because of dry conditions and some breezy winds.

· We warm up into the low 80s with windy conditions Wednesday, we will have more clouds too.

· FIRST ALERT for strong storms and heavy rain Thursday. 90% chance of precip of around 0.5-1″.

· Drier weather moves in for the weekend with highs in the low 70s.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission is lifting the statewide Red Flag Fire Alert, starting at 6 a.m. for Wednesday, March 30. The commission said the alert is being discontinued because wind speeds and a rise in moisture on the ground are creating less likely conditions for widespread fire.

The agency is still urging caution when burning outdoors.

First Alert Weather Story:

Today is going to be a bit cooler. Highs are in the low 60s with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. There’s a high pressure system to our northeast that is providing an eastern flow that will keep our temps about 10 degrees cooler than average today.

Wednesday a strong southern flow comes in with a warm front. That brings more clouds and winds gusting from 25 to 30mph. It will bring a 20% chance of showers and sprinkles. The southern flow will get temps into the low 80s as well.

FIRST ALERT for Thursday as there’s a strong cold front coming behind the warm front that will lead to a 90% chance of rain and storms. That will force the warm, moist air ahead of it up and could bring some strong storms with gusty winds and periods of heavy rain. Morning lows are near 60 and highs will be in the low 70s. Around 0.5-1″ is possible.

Friday is drier with morning lows in the low 50s and high reaching the low 70s. Skies are mostly sunny as high pressure builds back into the region.

Saturday has a few clouds and a cooler start to the morning. Lows are down to 43. Highs reach the low 70s once again.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Much warmer. Highs in the low 80s.

FIRST ALERT Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (90%). Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. 20% chance of a shower. Highs near 71.

Sunday: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

