FIRST ALERT - Roller coaster temps this week, then a good chance of rain/thunder for Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re in for a roller coaster week with highs going from 70 today, 63 Tuesday, and 84 by Wednesday!

First Alert Headlines

After a chilly start today expect highs in the low 70s by this afternoon.

Fire danger is elevated today with low humidity and some winds around 15mph.

We cool off a little Tuesday with a northeast wind, highs are in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies.

A warm front moves in Wednesday and that gets our temps into the mid 80s with more clouds.

A cold front nears Thursday and brings a 70% chance of rain and thunder.

Friday looks sunny with highs in the low 70s.

First Alert Summary

After a chilly start to your day with morning temps in the upper 30s to low 40s expect a warm up. Highs will reach 70 by this afternoon with partly cloudy skies expected. The fire danger is elevated as we have very dry air in place this afternoon. Winds will gust up to 15mph, which would make fires spread quickly. Check with your local burn permitting authorities on if/when you should burn.

High pressure to our northeast will bring in a northeast flow and cool us down Tuesday. Morning lows are in the low 40s and highs reach the low 60s. Skies are partly cloudy.

A warm front nears from the south west overnight and surges north during the day Wednesday. This brings clouds to the area and warms our temps into the mid 80s!

The cold front associated with a northern low sweeps in Thursday. This causes the warm and moist air ahead of the front to go up and create clouds, then a 70% chance of showers and storms. Around a half inch to an inch of rain is possible. Morning lows are mild, with temps bottoming out to the mid 60s. Highs reach the low 70s.

Friday morning we are down to 54 and highs reach the low 70s as high pressure builds over the region.

Forecast Update

Today: A few clouds. Morning temperatures upper 30s. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & warm. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Warm. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain & storms (70%). Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs are in the low 70s.

