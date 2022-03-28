SkyView
Deputies find missing Upstate teen safe

Kailey Milligan
Kailey Milligan(Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that they found missing 16-year-old Kailey Jean Milligan safe

Deputies said Milligan ran away from her home on Creek Stone Court around 10 a.m.

They believed Milligan left on foot.

She was described as 5 feet, 5 inches and 115 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Adidas zip-up jacket, a red t-shirt, jeans, black socks and white Nike sandals.

