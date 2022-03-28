The Blood Connection and Prisma Health expand partnership

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Blood Connection, a non-profit blood center is now a blood provider for Prisma Health hospitals in the Midlands.

The Blood Connection and Prisma Health already have already a partnership together in Upstate hospitals, but are now bringing it to the Midlands.

The President and CEO of the Blood Connection, Delisa English says the pandemic has taught her how important it is to adjust.

“The Blood Connection has proven its ability to do that and is proud to now serve the Prisma Health facilities to help ensure there are enough blood products to help any patient here,” President & CEO of the Blood Connection Delisa English said.

The Prisma Health hospitals that will benefit from this partnership are Baptist, Baptist Parkridge and Richland in Columbia and Tuomey in Sumter.

Prisma Health believes adding the Midlands hospitals will allow TBC to strengthen its community ties in the Midlands region.

“This is an opportunity for Prisma Health to extend its strong partnership with The Blood Connection,” Larry Grant, MD, Medical Director, Transfusion Services, Prisma Health Laboratories in the Midlands said.

TBC and Prisma Richland Hospital are partnering to host a blood drive Wednesday, April 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. TBC also urges all eligible donors to donate blood by visiting this website.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.