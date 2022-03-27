SkyView
FIRST ALERT - Winds will decrease and comfortable Spring weather will stick around for a few days

By Von Gaskin
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • LAKE WIND ADVISORY today Noon - 8PM for wind gust up to 30mph
  • After a cool start, daytime highs temperatures will reach the upper 60s under sunny skies
  • Increased Fire Weather Danger today because of low humidity and windy conditions
  • Highs will settle in the 70s Monday
  • Storms will arrive Thursday. Rain Chance (40%)
  • Clearing is expected by Thursday night

First Alert Summary

Comfortable near average temperatures will settle in Sunday and the first few days of the workweek. Highs will reach the lower 70s Monday.

A cold front will approach the area from the west Wednesday night and bring our best chance of rain to the area by Thursday. We are expecting scattered rain showers and a few storms for most of the day Thursday. Clearing is expected by Friday

Forecast Update

Sunday: Sunny skies. Morning temperatures in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: A few clouds. Morning temperatures upper 30s. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & warm. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of rain & storms (40%). Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

