Earthquake recorded near Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was recorded near Elgin Sunday.

The United States Geological Survey measured the quake as a 2.1 magnitude.

The earthquake happened at around 2:30 p.m. just 3.3 miles east of Elgin.

You can check the reports of who felt the earthquake by clicking here.

