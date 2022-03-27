SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Earthquake recorded near Elgin

Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake seismograph(MGN)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 27, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was recorded near Elgin Sunday.

The United States Geological Survey measured the quake as a 2.1 magnitude.

The earthquake happened at around 2:30 p.m. just 3.3 miles east of Elgin.

You can check the reports of who felt the earthquake by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

File photo of Randy Scott
Fmr. Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott dies at 53
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a homicide that took place on Bess Street in...
Tips from community lead to arrest of two suspects in Newberry homicide investigation
FILE PHOTO
Lexington woman dies after house fire
The family attorney for a man who was fatally shot by a Richland County Sheriff’s Department...
SLED, RCSD at odds over how deputy-involved shooting should be investigated

Latest News

“A mask is essentially another tool for you to have in your toolbox from an infection control...
South Carolina Attorney General joins lawsuit against CDC mask mandate
wis
First Alert Forecast: Cooler today, warm & windy Wednesday, and rain and storms by Thursday
FOX Carolina spoke to organizers here in Greenville plus local aid workers on the ground in...
Upstate humanitarian groups looking for bullet proof vests, other donations, for aid workers in Ukraine
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a homicide that took place on Bess Street in...
Tips from community lead to arrest of two suspects in Newberry homicide investigation
Sons share memories of father who died in Darlington crash
Sons share memories of father who died in Darlington crash