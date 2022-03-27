Earthquake recorded near Elgin
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 27, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was recorded near Elgin Sunday.
The United States Geological Survey measured the quake as a 2.1 magnitude.
The earthquake happened at around 2:30 p.m. just 3.3 miles east of Elgin.
You can check the reports of who felt the earthquake by clicking here.
