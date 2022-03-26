SkyView
Boston, South Carolina top North Carolina 69-61 in Sweet 16

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston reacts following a college basketball game against North...
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston reacts following a college basketball game against North Carolina in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 28 points and 22 rebounds, and top-seeded South Carolina moved on to the Elite Eight with a 69-61 victory over North Carolina on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks (32-2) will take on either No. 3 seed Iowa State or 10th-seeded Creighton in the Greensboro Region for a spot in the Final Four on Sunday.

The Tar Heels cut South Carolina’s 13-point fourth-quarter lead to five down the stretch. But each time, Boston got her team back on track with her 27th straight double-double. The All-American also scored her team’s final 13 points.

Deja Kelly led North Carolina (25-7) with 23 points.

Carlie Littlefield made a 3-pointer from the right corner to draw North Carolina within 63-59, but Boston grabbed Zia Cooke’s missed shot — her 11th offensive board — got fouled and made both free throws.

Anya Poole’s layup made it 65-61 with 2:04 left for UNC. Boston made an inside bucket a minute later, then closed things out with two foul shots with 18.4 seconds left for the final margin.

South Carolina was off to its fifth Elite Eight in the past eight NCAA Tournaments.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

