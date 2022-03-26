One dead, two injured in Lexington Co., three-vehicle crash

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Lexington County.

The crash happened on SC-6 near Corley Mill Road on Friday around 6:45 p.m., according to the SC Highway Patrol.

A Honda Civic was traveling east on SC-6 when it crossed the center line and struck two cars traveling west on SC-6, according to troopers.

The driver of the Honda Civic died. He has been identified as David E. Burk, 52, of Irmo, according to the Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Burk was wearing his seatbelt, according to Fisher.

The other drivers were transported to the hospital with injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

