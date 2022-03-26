SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

One dead, two injured in Lexington Co., three-vehicle crash

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Lexington County.

The crash happened on SC-6 near Corley Mill Road on Friday around 6:45 p.m., according to the SC Highway Patrol.

A Honda Civic was traveling east on SC-6 when it crossed the center line and struck two cars traveling west on SC-6, according to troopers.

The driver of the Honda Civic died. He has been identified as David E. Burk, 52, of Irmo, according to the Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Burk was wearing his seatbelt, according to Fisher.

The other drivers were transported to the hospital with injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

File photo of Randy Scott
Fmr. Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott dies at 53
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
One dead in crash on I-26
South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Richland County tax...
Columbia tax preparer arrested after being accused of assisting in tax fraud
Shi Smith
Panthers WR arrested on drug, weapons charges

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT - Winds will decrease and comfortable Spring weather will stick around for a few days
File photo of Randy Scott
Fmr. Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott dies at 53
DHEC reports two chickenpox outbreaks this month, urges families to stay updated on vaccinations
DHEC reports two chickenpox outbreaks this month, urges families to stay updated on vaccinations
dhec sign
DHEC reports two chickenpox outbreaks this month, urges families to stay updated on vaccinations
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
One dead in crash on I-26