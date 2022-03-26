One dead in crash on I-26

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a crash on I-26 west near mile marker 92 in Richland County.

At around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, a tractor-trailer was traveling west when the driver slowed for traffic. Another driver struck the tractor-trailer in the rear, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, while the second driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

