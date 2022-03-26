SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50, band says

By Michael Owens
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WMBF) - A member of one of rock’s biggest bands has died.

The Foo Fighters announced the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins late Friday. He was 50.

In a statement, the band said it was devastated by the “tragic and untimely loss” of Hawkins.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Hawkins had been a member of the Foo Fighters, led by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, since 1997. The band would go on to sell multiple platinum albums and produce hits such as “Everlong,” “Best of You” as well as Grammy winners “The Pretender” and Walk.”

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Randy Scott
Fmr. Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott dies at 53
Generic car crash
One dead, two injured in Lexington Co., three-vehicle crash
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
One dead in crash on I-26
South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Richland County tax...
Columbia tax preparer arrested after being accused of assisting in tax fraud
Shi Smith
Panthers WR arrested on drug, weapons charges

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT - Winds will decrease and comfortable Spring weather will stick around for a few days
File photo of Randy Scott
Fmr. Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott dies at 53
DHEC reports two chickenpox outbreaks this month, urges families to stay updated on vaccinations
DHEC reports two chickenpox outbreaks this month, urges families to stay updated on vaccinations
dhec sign
DHEC reports two chickenpox outbreaks this month, urges families to stay updated on vaccinations
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
One dead in crash on I-26