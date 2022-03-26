SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Fmr. Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott dies at 53

File photo of Randy Scott
File photo of Randy Scott
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott died Saturday.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office confirmed Saturday that Scott, 53, was found unresponsive in his home around 9:30.

No foul play is suspected, according to officials.

An autopsy is set to be conducted within 24 hours.

Scott served as interim chief and then chief of the Columbia Police Department from 2010 until stepping down from the position in 2013, citing struggles with PTSD.

Scott was hired at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department as an investigator just eight days after resigning publicly. He left RCSD in April of 2016.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Generic car crash
One dead, two injured in Lexington Co., three-vehicle crash
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
One dead in crash on I-26
South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Richland County tax...
Columbia tax preparer arrested after being accused of assisting in tax fraud
Shi Smith
Panthers WR arrested on drug, weapons charges

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT - Winds will decrease and comfortable Spring weather will stick around for a few days
DHEC reports two chickenpox outbreaks this month, urges families to stay updated on vaccinations
DHEC reports two chickenpox outbreaks this month, urges families to stay updated on vaccinations
dhec sign
DHEC reports two chickenpox outbreaks this month, urges families to stay updated on vaccinations
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
One dead in crash on I-26