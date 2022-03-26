Fmr. Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott dies at 53

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott died Saturday.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office confirmed Saturday that Scott, 53, was found unresponsive in his home around 9:30.

No foul play is suspected, according to officials.

An autopsy is set to be conducted within 24 hours.

Scott served as interim chief and then chief of the Columbia Police Department from 2010 until stepping down from the position in 2013, citing struggles with PTSD.

Scott was hired at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department as an investigator just eight days after resigning publicly. He left RCSD in April of 2016.

