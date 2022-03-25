FIRST ALERT: Gusty winds today -Colder by Sunday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Use some caution today! We’re tracking a fire danger threat in the Midlands due to the low humidity, gusty winds and dry conditions lately. Any small fire could turn into a larger fire quickly.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· It was a chilly start in the 30s and 40s.

· Today is an Alert Day. Gusty winds will lead to a fire danger threat through much of the day. In fact, a Red Flag Warning is in effect. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

· Highs will be in the mid 60s today under sunny skies.

· Sunny skies are in the forecast for Sunday, too. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

· Morning temperatures Sunday and Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s to near 40.

· Highs will climb into the low 80s by Wednesday. 60s for Monday and 70s for Tuesday.

· Our next chance for measurable rain arrives next Thursday (40%).

First Alert Weather Story:

Today is an Alert Day. Gusty winds, low humidity and overall dry conditions will lead to a fire danger threat for the entire state of South Carolina.

Winds could gust to 35 mph or higher from the west and northwest. The gusty winds, combined with dry conditions and low relative humidity values, will lead to an increased fire danger threat in the Midlands.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect today. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Lake Wind Advisory is also in effect for much of the day today as we’re expecting gusts to 35 mph. Use extra caution on our area lakes.

We will see sunny skies this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

It will turn cold tonight with temperatures dropping down into the mid 30s by Sunday AM. By the afternoon on Sunday, we’ll see mid 60s with sunshine.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Monday. Highs climb into the 70s for Tuesday then 80s by Wednesday.

Our next chance of measurable rain arrives Thursday. Rain chances are around 40%.

Alert Day Saturday: Fire danger. Mostly sunny. Windy with gusts to 35 mph. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy and chilly. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid 30s.

Sunday: Sunny skies. Morning temperatures in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: A few clouds. Morning temperatures around 40. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & warm. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of rain & storms (40%). Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.

