Deputies: Man wanted in February kidnapping, assault may still be in victim's vehicle

Willie Lee Bethea, 41, may still be driving the blue 2011 Hyundai Sonata belonging to the...
Willie Lee Bethea, 41, may still be driving the blue 2011 Hyundai Sonata belonging to the victim of an alleged assault and kidnapping he is accused of committing on Feb. 3, Georgetown County deputies say.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in a February assault.

Willie Lee Bethea, 41, is wanted for an incident in which a woman was strangled and kidnapped, according to the sheriff’s office.

Willie Lee Bethea, 41, is wanted for a Feb. 3 incident in which a woman was strangled and...
Willie Lee Bethea, 41, is wanted for a Feb. 3 incident in which a woman was strangled and kidnapped, Georgetown County deputies say.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies responded to Georgetown City Hall at around 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 3.

The victim had their car stolen by the man at city hall while speaking to police about an assault that happened earlier at the victim’s home, an incident report stated.

After dropping their kids off, the victim says she had a verbal argument with the man, and then he punched her, deputies say.

The man then got on top of the victim and began choking her by placing both hands on her throat until the victim could not breathe, the incident report stated.

Investigators say the man then forced the victim to get into the car and take him to Dillon, or he would kill her. They say when she drove by city hall, she jumped out of the car screaming for help.

When the victim got out of the car, the suspect drove off, according to the sheriff’s office.

He may still be driving the victim’s blue 2011 Hyundai Sonata from the February incident. He is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Bethea is believed to have ties to Georgetown and Dillon Counties, deputies say.

Anyone who sees him should call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102 or 911.

