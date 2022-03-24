SkyView
Sumter County offering reward in murder investigation

Officials are offering up to $2000 in reward for information
A reward is being offered in a Sumter County murder investigation
A reward is being offered in a Sumter County murder investigation(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced it is offering a reward for information in a murder investigation.

Investigators are asking the public for assistance in the investigation of the death of thirty-year-old Morris ‘Doughboy’ Luke Nance. Nance was found dead with multiple gunshots on Goodman Rd on Feb. 7, 2022. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with knowledge about the case is being encouraged to contact SCSO at 803-436-2000 or their local law enforcement.

