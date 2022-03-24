Soda City Live: Steel Hands is offering up ‘Steel Paws’ for K9′s

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Steel Hands Brewing has launched a new charitable mission called Steel Paws. It will provide year-round support for canine initiatives focused on public safety, special needs, public service, and rescue shelters.

One group benefiting will be the K9′s like Bella with the Cayce Police Department. Chief Chris Cowan joined Soda City Live along with Bella and her handler, Officer Brandon Poole.

The Steel Paws kickoff party is Saturday, April 30 from 1 to 6 p.m. It will be at Steel Hands Brewing in Cayce. You’ll enjoy live music, K9 demonstrations, special guest appearances, and giveaways.

Proceeds from the event will benefit The Cayce Public Safety Foundation, Richland County and Lexington County canine programs, as well as educational programs. The event will include the release of Steel Hands Brewing’s Steel Paws Wheat Ale in 12oz 6-packs, brewed specifically for this cause.

The event is free for you to attend. Sponsorship opportunities are available. See the attachment for more information.

