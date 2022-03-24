Soda City Live: A day of rest through the Circle of R.E.S.T.E.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Educators, this is an assignment that you’ll give an A+. The event is called Circle of R.E.S.T.E. RESTE is an acronym for Restorative and Energizing Support for Teachers and other Educators.

Retired educator Veronica Primus is partnering with local organizations to host this free event. Primus joined Soda City Live to tell Dawndy Mercer Plank about this mental haelth and wellness day that promises insight, activities, ideas, relaxation, and great food and fun.

It’s Saturday, March 26th at Bethel AME Church at 819 Woodrow Street in Columbia’s Old Shandon neighborhood. The day begins at 10 a.m. and goes till 3 p.m.

Register and learn more at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/circle-of-reste-mental-health-and-wellness-retreat-for-educators-tickets-287929333387

