Richland One helps teachers pay at pump with $500 gas bonuses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With gas prices impacting many drivers across the state; one Midlands school district is trying to help their employees with the cost of filling their tanks to drive to and from work every day.

The Richland County School District One board announced that they will provide $500 fuel payments to full-time district employees and $250 fuel payments to permanent part-time employees, including long-term substitutes.

According to Richland One Superintendent, Dr. Craig Witherspoon around 40 percent of the employees live outside of Richland One attendance zone and have to drive into work every day.

In December of last year, the Board of School Commissioners approved a one-time retention payment of $1,000 for full-time employees and $500 for permanent part-time employees.

