SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Richland One helps teachers pay at pump with $500 gas bonuses

With gas prices impacting many drivers across the state; one Midlands school district is trying...
With gas prices impacting many drivers across the state; one Midlands school district is trying to help their employees with the cost of filling their tanks to drive to and from work every day.(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With gas prices impacting many drivers across the state; one Midlands school district is trying to help their employees with the cost of filling their tanks to drive to and from work every day.

The Richland County School District One board announced that they will provide $500 fuel payments to full-time district employees and $250 fuel payments to permanent part-time employees, including long-term substitutes.

According to Richland One Superintendent, Dr. Craig Witherspoon around 40 percent of the employees live outside of Richland One attendance zone and have to drive into work every day.

In December of last year, the Board of School Commissioners approved a one-time retention payment of $1,000 for full-time employees and $500 for permanent part-time employees.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Man charged after dog attack
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
Deputies investigating shooting death of man found in Richland Co. home
Coroner identifies man shot to death in Eastover
Generic image of cash
Midlands woman’s bathroom break earns husband $200,000
RCSD released an image of the weapon deputies said Irvin D. Moorer-Charley was holding before...
GRAPHIC: RCSD releases calls and footage of deputy involved shooting
Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris is set to become the South Carolina head coach according to...
Report: South Carolina to hire Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris as new head coach

Latest News

Through their attorneys, the family of a Columbia man who was fatally shot by a Richland County...
Family of Columbia man fatally shot by RCSD deputy calls for independent investigation
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking scattered rain Thursday, then cooler temperatures just in time for your weekend
The Senate Education Committee meets in Columbia on March 23, 2022
‘Save Women’s Sports Act’ sent to SC Senate floor, furthest it’s ever advanced
Meagan Mousset, 22, was seriously injured in a Jan. 16 on an I-26 exit ramp in Summerville....
SC family searches for good Samaritan who saved woman’s life