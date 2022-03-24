SkyView
Midlands man wins big with lottery ticket in Leesville

(Source: South Carolina Education Lottery)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A midlands lottery player found himself shaking after he took a look at his ticket. After the clerk at the Hillview Truck Stop on Ben Franklin Rd. asked the man if he was alright, the next thing he did was call his wife.

“Honey, how much do you love me,” he asked before texting her a photo of the $200,000 winner. Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery(SCLOT) said the couple are planning home renovations.

SCLOT shared that this win leaves two top prizes remaining in the Win Big game. It has 1 in 660,000 odds. The truck stop collected a commission of $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

