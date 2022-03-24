KC Robotics headed to World Championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Camden based KC Robotics team is heading to Houston, TX after winning the state First Tech Challenge robotics competition.

The team is competing to win the Word Championship as their next step.

“Our team provides students from across Kershaw County with the opportunity to develop STEM skills and learn engineering principles in a fun way,” said KC Robotics Team Coordinator Paul Sullivan.

For over 15 years, KC Robotics has participated in FIRST robotics competitions.

This year’s two teams, the Sea Dawgs and The Highlighters, both won awards at the South Carolina State Championship.

The Sea Dawgs earned the most cumulative points to win the overall contest and the Highlighters earned the Motivate Award.

The team is raising funds to help cover the costs of its travel to the FIRST Tech World Championship in Houston.

Persons interested in providing financial support for the trip can send a through a check, PayPal Giving Fund or GoFundMe.

