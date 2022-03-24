SkyView
Councilman Joe Walker not seeking re-election in 2022

Thursday, March, 24, 2022 Councilman Joe Walker announced he is not running for re-election this year.(WIS News 10)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Councilman Joe Walker announced on Thursday morning he is not running for re-election in 2022.

He stated in a letter that his decision was a difficult one, he plans to complete his full term by December.

“It is with a great deal of humility and sincere appreciation that I want to thank you for electing me to represent you on Richland County Council for the past four years,” Walker wrote.

Before his departure, the Councilman said he plans to leave Richland County residents with a new 911 operations center and more.

Read the full letter from Walker: www.richlandcountysc.gov/Government/County-Council/News.

Walker’s announcement comes after two WIS investigations into his attendance and that of former councilwoman Gwen Kennedy.

Richland Co. taxpayers paid more than $62k in salaries & benefits for councilmembers who routinely missed meetings

Sitting Richland Co. Councilmember and former colleague missed dozens of meetings and hundreds of votes

WIS found from the beginning of 2021 through Nov. 9, 2021, Walker missed 20 of the 36 council meetings studied.

2021 county records show taxpayers paid a total of $39,366.42 for salary and benefits in that time.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

