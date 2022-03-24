Columbia Animal Services Offers Free Pet Adoptions
The City of Columbia is hosting the event for spring time
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting pet adoptions for free.
The adoptions are taking place at Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane, Columbia SC, 29209, April 4 through the 16th.
Visitors are able to adopt and take a furry little friend home with them.
Usually the process cost $35 to take home a pet.
More information about pet adoptions can be found at the link here.
