Columbia Animal Services Offers Free Pet Adoptions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting pet adoptions for free.

The adoptions are taking place at Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane, Columbia SC, 29209, April 4 through the 16th.

Visitors are able to adopt and take a furry little friend home with them.

Usually the process cost $35 to take home a pet.

More information about pet adoptions can be found at the link here.

