Midlands woman’s bathroom break earns husband $200,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A woman’s bathroom break earned her husband a $200,000 lottery win.

Lottery officials say the husband decided to play the lottery while his wife was using the restroom. He waited until she got outside and scratched the ticket, revealing his $200,000 prize.

The man paid $5 for the ticket at the Rainbow Gas Garden #15 on N. Church Street in Swansea. For selling the ticket, the gas station got a $2,000 commission.

“We didn’t know what to think,” the husband said when he saw the six-figure payday. “It was a surprise.”

Officials say the couple is still deciding how to spend their money.

The win leaves one top prize remaining in the Carolina Riches game at odds of 1 in 750,000.

