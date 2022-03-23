United for Veterans: Golf tournament benefiting Fisher House
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - United for Veterans will host a golf tournament to benefit the Fisher House.
The tournament is set to take place on April 25 at the Columbia Woodlands Country Club. Information can be found below:
Dorn VA Fisher House by Hannah Robinson on Scribd
The Fisher House, when complete, will function similarly to Ronald McDonald Houses. It will provide a place for veterans and their families to stay at no cost when going through hard times.
To donate to the cause, click here.
