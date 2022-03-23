United for Veterans: Golf tournament benefiting Fisher House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - United for Veterans will host a golf tournament to benefit the Fisher House.

The tournament is set to take place on April 25 at the Columbia Woodlands Country Club. Information can be found below:

The Fisher House, when complete, will function similarly to Ronald McDonald Houses. It will provide a place for veterans and their families to stay at no cost when going through hard times.

To donate to the cause, click here.

